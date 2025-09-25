CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $215,000 in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 571,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

