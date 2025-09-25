Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $6,830,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 298,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $201.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

