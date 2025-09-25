Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $94,000 Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,384.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

