Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells 2,208 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) insider Steven George Hughes sold 2,208 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $89,600.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,222.86. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Steven George Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 22nd, Steven George Hughes sold 2,208 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $102,451.20.
- On Wednesday, August 6th, Steven George Hughes sold 81,434 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $3,480,489.16.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RNA opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.99. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
