Latitude Group (ASX:LFS) Insider Bob Belan Sells 254,685 Shares of Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 254,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total value of A$293,142.44.

Bob Belan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Bob Belan sold 395,952 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total transaction of A$455,344.80.

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Latitude Group Cuts Dividend

About Latitude Group

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 354.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Latitude Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Consumer finance – instalments and lending

