Matthew Appel Sells 9,038 Shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Appel sold 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $162,864.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,345.42. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EZCORP Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in EZCORP by 24.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 180,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 38,475 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in EZCORP by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in EZCORP by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 30,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

