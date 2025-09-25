TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Insider Sells $218,035.20 in Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) insider Seth Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,756.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TripAdvisor Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $16.25 price objective on TripAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TripAdvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 86.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 308.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 419.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

