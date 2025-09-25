Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 4,767 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $187,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 302,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,926,301.20. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 18,219 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $713,273.85.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,758 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $372,170.12.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,578 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $149,837.94.

On Monday, July 21st, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $390,917.91.

On Friday, June 27th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $402,210.87.

Samsara Stock Down 3.8%

IOT stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.83 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Samsara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

