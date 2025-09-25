AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Stock Holdings Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $4,176.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,060.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,809.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,980.10 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $51.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,135.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,519.46.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

