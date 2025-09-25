Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

