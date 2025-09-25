UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 122,733 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,497,342.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,086,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,454,909.60. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,526,798.52.

On Friday, September 19th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,462,977.36.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,437,203.43.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $540,450.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $542,700.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $547,200.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $551,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $565,200.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $572,400.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.53, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in UiPath by 198.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UiPath by 508.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

