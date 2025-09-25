Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 107234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Separately, Baader Bank upgraded Symrise to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

