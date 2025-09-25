IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 4806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

IHI Trading Up 5.3%

The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). IHI had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.