Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $370.92 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.95. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

