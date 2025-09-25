Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,692,231.75. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

