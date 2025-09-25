Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CRH by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,818,000 after purchasing an additional 221,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CRH by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,822,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in CRH by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,979,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,009,000 after purchasing an additional 843,806 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

CRH Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $116.36.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

