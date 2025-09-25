Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 684,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $81,420,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,946.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,486,000 after buying an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,168.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after buying an additional 220,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $205.94 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $98,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,090. 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

