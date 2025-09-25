Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC cut its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $225.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $237.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,996,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,275,811.56. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,161. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

