Norden Group LLC Sells 487 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Norden Group LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

