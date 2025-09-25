Norden Group LLC Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Down 1.0%

DXCM stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

