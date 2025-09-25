Norden Group LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Norden Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.41 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

