BCS Wealth Management Has $623,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.