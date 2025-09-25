Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 224,932 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 291.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 327.2% during the second quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $972,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,053.64. This trade represents a 14.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,140,913 shares of company stock valued at $72,994,353. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

