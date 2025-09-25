Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3%

HON opened at $208.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.