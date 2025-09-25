Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

