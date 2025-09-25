TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 57.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 164.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 170.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Lazard Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.13 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,847,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,759.25. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gathy sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $34,163.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,986. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.