TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,049 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $13,123,341 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4%

ADSK stock opened at $323.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

