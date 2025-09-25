TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 2,565.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694,336 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,887 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TC Energy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $935,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,228 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 175.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,758,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 31.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,418,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 85.32%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

