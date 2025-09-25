Legacy Solutions LLC Buys 151 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Legacy Solutions LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $152.35 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

