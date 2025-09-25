TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of PPL Corporation $PPL

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in PPL by 2.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 319,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 44,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 104,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $36.51 on Thursday. PPL Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 81.34%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

View Our Latest Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.