TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $373,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,828,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $87.93 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

