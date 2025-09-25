Retireful LLC Acquires Shares of 3,574 iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Retireful LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

OEF stock opened at $330.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $334.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

