Wealth Effects LLC Sells 22,800 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $AUTL

Wealth Effects LLC cut its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 906,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 174,485 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 790,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 15.6%

AUTL opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $415.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

