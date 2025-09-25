Retireful LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Retireful LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,828,000 after buying an additional 847,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,508 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $57.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.