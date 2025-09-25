Retireful LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Retireful LLC decreased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,414.44. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Marrs sold 728 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $58,458.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $867,159.70. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,533 shares of company stock worth $6,598,028. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $84.01 on Thursday. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.