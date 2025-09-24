Kagan Cocozza Asset Management Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Kagan Cocozza Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.79 and its 200-day moving average is $272.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

