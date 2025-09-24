Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 814.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $357.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

