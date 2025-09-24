TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 548,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $478.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.52. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

