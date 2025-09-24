Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Position Increased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

