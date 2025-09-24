Alhambra Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Alhambra Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $218,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $346.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.41. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $348.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

