Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,218.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $517.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

