Charter Capital Management LLC DE Takes $3.46 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Charter Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 411,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

