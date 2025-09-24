Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

