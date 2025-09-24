Maseco LLP Invests $3.32 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Maseco LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,842,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.70 and a 200-day moving average of $294.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $537.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

