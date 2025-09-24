Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $119,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

