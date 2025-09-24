Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 4.5% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

