Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Raised by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,218.47 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $517.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

