Mainstream Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mainstream Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

