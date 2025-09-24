Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stake Trimmed by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $187.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

