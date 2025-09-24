Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,820 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $816.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,960,635. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

